Drug parcel dumped at Udappuwa Periyapaduwa beach - Value estimated at 10 million

A fisherman from the Udappuwa area has handed over a parcel of narcotics that had been dumped at the Periyapaduwa beach in Udappuwa this morning (21).



Police suspect that the drug, which weighed about a kilogram and was wrapped in a polythene bag and a cloth bag, could be brown sugar.



If so, its value is said to be over Rs. 10 million.



Udappuwa police are conducting further investigations.