Dangerous three storied building near a school in Hemmatagama vacated Video)

Police have taken steps to close shops in a three storey building located in the Hemmatagama town in Kegalle due to identified risks .



Subsequently a team of officers from the National Building Research Institute carried out preliminary inspections at the site this morning.



At present there are several cracks in the building and the residents of the surrounding areas were made aware of the danger situation.



This building is located near the main entrance of Hemmatagama Naragiri Vidyalaya and the residents of the area point out that it is extremely dangerous for a large number of children who walk in front of the building.



Meanwhile, due to this danger, police officers have already been deployed to prevent children and pedestrians from walking in front of the building.



Officials from the National Building Research Institute said more research was needed to make a decision on the building.



