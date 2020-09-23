සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Associate of Kudu Thushara arrested

Monday, 21 September 2020 - 18:32

The Ratnapura Divisional Crime Investigation Unit today (21) arrested an associate of a major drug dealer in Ratnapura with 11 grams and 800 milligrams of heroin.

The arrested suspect is a resident of Batugedara, Ratnapura and an associate of Kudu Thushara.

A sum of Rs. 55,250 and two mobile phones were found in the suspect's possession.

Ratnapura Police are conducting further investigations.

