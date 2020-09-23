'Police Public Day' to solve the problems of police officers and the public (Video)

A Police Public Day is organized to find out the problems of all police officers and the problems raised by the public regarding the police.
It will be held on the 25th at the Internal Security Forces Office premises in Suhurupaya, Battaramulla under the patronage of Minister of State for Home Affairs, Home Affairs and Disaster Management Chamal Rajapaksa.
