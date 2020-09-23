Doubts whether earth tremors had an effect on the Kandy building (Video)

The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) has requested the Acting Inspector General of Police to take maximum legal action against any party that have committed an offence responsible for the collapse of a five-storey building in the Bowelikada area in Kandy that killed three members of the same family.



In a letter, they have stated that their association is ready to provide the necessary legal assistance.



The building on Sangamitta Mawatha in Buwelikada, Kandy collapsed on another house and hotel yesterday morning.



A one and a half month old baby and her parents died in the incident.



The postmortem examination of their remains were conducted at the Kandy National Hospital today.



The bodies were handed over to the relatives and the remains will kept in a neighboring house in the Bowelikada area.



The collapsed building belongs to Anura Lewke, a former Basnayake Nilame of the Natha Devalaya in Dodanwala.

Residents allege that the owner of the building and others in the house had left the building yesterday morning, aware of the danger.



However, the building owner, his wife and their sons were responding today from another house close to where the building collapsed.



Professor Athula Senaratne, Senior Geologist, University of Peradeniya also inspected the site of the collapsed building today.

He further stated that an investigation is being carried out into whether the recent tremor in the Kandy area was the cause of the collapse of the building.



Accordingly, a question has arisen regarding the quality of the relevant building.



The owner of the building, Anura Lewke stated that the building was constructed by a private construction company.



However, a senior police officer in charge of the area who is investigating the incident stated that investigations are being carried out into the incident through several sections.



A special police team has been deployed under a Chief Inspector of Police to conduct investigations.



He said that an investigation was being carried out to see if the building has been constructed with the proper permission of government agencies and the manner in which the occupants left before it collapsed.



Accordingly, reports have been called from the Geology and Mining Bureau, the Building Research Organization and the Kandy Municipal Council.



A senior police officer said that the statement made by the son of the owner of the collapsed building that he had informed the police after the incident was not ture.



However, the Bar Association sent a letter to the IGP recalling that a similar building had collapsed a few years ago near the Savoy Cinema in Wellawatte.



The Bar Association of Sri Lanka has stated in the relevant statement that adequate legal action was not taken in that instance either.

