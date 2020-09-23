Cabinet Meeting - Discussions on 20th Amendment (Video)

The proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution is due to be presented in Parliament tomorrow (22).



Accordingly, the Minister of Justice Ali Sabri, President's Counsel, is scheduled to present it at the commencement of the main business of Parliament tomorrow morning.



The proposed 20th Amendment to the Constitution was approved by the Cabinet on September 2 and gazetted on September 3.



Subsequently, there were objections to some of the points contained therein and the Prime Minister appointed a committee to review those matters.



Although the committee made several recommendations, the Cabinet, led by the President, decided to present the draft constitutional amendment in the same manner to Parliament.



Accordingly, the 20th Amendment to the Constitution is due to be presented to Parliament tomorrow and it will be considered as the first reading of the Bill.



Citizens will have the opportunity to challenge its constitutionality before the Supreme Court within seven days from tomorrow, and if there are no objections, the bill will be taken up for second reading in Parliament seven days later.



If there are amendments after the second reading vote, they will be added to the draft at the committee stage.



Then it can be passed by a 2/3 majority.



Meanwhile, the Cabinet meeting was held at the Presidential Secretariat today.



It is reported that the 20th amendment to the constitution was also discussed at this meeting.



Also, a committee has been appointed by the Samagi Jana Balawegaya to take further action on the 20th Amendment to the Constitution.



This was at a MP meeting in Parliament chaired by the Leader of the Opposition Sajith Premadasa.



It is reported that 11 members of parliament including Ranjith Maddumabandara, Kabir Hashim and Field Marshal Sarath Fonseka are part of the committee.











