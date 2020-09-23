Special program to hear cases of abused children (video)

The Government has focused on establishing closed court facilities to expedite the trial of abused children and to hear evidence in a manner that does not offend the child.



A discussion was held today (21) under the patronage of President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa on the future plans of the State Ministry of Women and Child Development, Pre-Schools and Primary Education, School Infrastructure and Education Services.



Attention was drawn to this during the discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat.



The President stated that the main objective of the government is to formulate and implement a plan that will cover the entire process from pre-school to higher education so that future generations do not get lost in education.



Responsible officers of national and provincial schools should not be confined to offices but should go to schools to identify problems and provide solutions.



The President further stated that instead of teachers coming to education offices, officials should go to schools and find a way to solve teacher problems.





