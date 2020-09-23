සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Nilantha is guilty of not preventing Easter attack - Hemasiri Fernando (Video)

Monday, 21 September 2020 - 22:49

Former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando arrived at the Presidential Commission of Inquiry probing into the Easter attack for the fifth day today to give evidence.

Attorney-at-Law Dilshan Jayasuriya, appearing on behalf of the former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando, drew the Commission's attention to the statement issued by former President Maithripala Sirisena's media unit against his client yesterday.

Attorney-at-Law Dilshan Jayasuriya - on behalf of Hemasiri Fernando -

"Through a letter issued yesterday by the former President's Private Secretary, my client has been accused of telling malicious lies before the Commission".

He further stated that the Commission's authority and prestige have been harmed by the issuance of such a statement in the context where a person's testimony before the commission, provides the opportunity to cross-examine a witness through a lawyer.

He also called for appropriate action to be taken against contempt of court as an allegation has been leveled against a witness who is already giving evidence before the Commission.

The Presidential Commission asked the lawyer representing former President Maithripala Sirisena what his views were in this regard.

Attorney-at-Law representing former President Maithripala Sirisena -

"Sir, I do not know of any such press release. My client, former President Maithripala Sirisena, has not even instructed me in this regard. Therefore, I request your permission to appear before the Commission tomorrow. If possible, please give me a copy of that statement."

The Presidential Commission directed the lawyer representing former President Maithripala Sirisena to appear before the Commission tomorrow regarding this incident.

Thereafter, the hearing of evidence by former Defense Secretary Hemasiri Fernando commenced and the Additional Solicitor General of the Government commenced questioning.

23 September 2020
23 September 2020
23 September 2020
23 September 2020
24 September 2020
23 September 2020
23 September 2020
22 September 2020
22 September 2020
