Showers in Sabaragamuwa, Western Central, North Central and North Western areas today

The Meteorological Department informs that showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa and Western provinces. Several spells of showers will occur in Central, North-central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.
Strong gusty winds about 50kmph can be expected across the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces, Trincomalee district and in the western slopes of the central hills.
