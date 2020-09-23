Hand+grenade+defused+at+Galkiriyagama

The Kurunegala Police Special Task Force (STF) has defused a hand grenade found at a farm in the Maha Idigollagama area in Galkiriyagama.



The operation was carried out by the Police and the Police Special Task Force after the owner of the land informed the Galkiriyagama Police yesterday (21).



It is reported that this hand grenade which is made in a foreign country has been used by the Sri Lankan security forces.



Galkiriyagama Police are conducting further investigations.