A+female+police+officer+to+be+promoted+as+a+DIG+for+the+first+time+in+the+history+of+the+police+

For the first time in the history of the country, the National Police Commission has focused on promoting a female police officer as a Deputy Inspector General of Police.



It is reported that the Police Commission has instructed the Acting Inspector General of Police to provide a list containing the names of SSPs for this purpose.



Bimsani Jasinghearachchi of the Children and Women's Bureau is currently the Senior Superintendent of Police in the Police Department.



SSP Pramila Divakara was the first woman to hold a senior post of Senior Superintendent of Police in the Police Department.