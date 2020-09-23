Special program to inspect high risk buildings in Kandy - 12,000 high-risk buildings across the country

An investigation into dangerous buildings located in the city of Kandy will commence today (22).



This will be through an expert committee appointed by the Governor of the Central Province Governor Lalith U. Gamage.



The committee was appointed during a discussion held yesterday (21) and the Governor stated that he would receive the report of the committee in two weeks.



Meanwhile, it has been revealed that around 12,000 houses built in high risk areas island wide have have been identified.