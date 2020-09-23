සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Special program to inspect high risk buildings in Kandy - 12,000 high-risk buildings across the country

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 - 7:51

Special+program+to+inspect+high+risk+buildings+in+Kandy+-+12%2C000+high-risk+buildings+across+the+country
An investigation into dangerous buildings located in the city of Kandy will commence today (22).

This will be through an expert committee appointed by the Governor of the Central Province Governor Lalith U. Gamage.

The committee was appointed during a discussion held yesterday (21) and the Governor stated that he would receive the report of the committee in two weeks.

Meanwhile, it has been revealed that around 12,000 houses built in high risk areas island wide have have been identified.

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.