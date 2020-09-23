Remains of the family killed in Buwelikada tragedy placed in a neighbour's house (Photos)

The building on Sangamitta Mawatha in Bowelikada, Kandy collapsed on another house and a hotel taking the lives of a little child and her parents.The postmortem examination of their bodies were carried out at the Kandy National Hospital yesterday (21).Accordingly, their remains have been placed at a neighboring house in the Bowelikada area.The Bar Association of Sri Lanka (BASL) yesterday requested the Acting Inspector General of Police to take maximum legal action against any party who has committed a criminal offense in this regard.The collapsed building belonged to Anura Lewke, a former Basnayake Nilame of the Natha Devalaya in Dodanwala.A special police team has been deployed under a Chief Inspector of Police to conduct investigations.