සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Suspect escapes from police custody and jumps into a river and disappears

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 - 8:18

Suspect+escapes+from+police+custody+and+jumps+into+a+river+and+disappears+
It is reported that a suspect who was caught by the residents of the area and handed over to the police for snatching a gold necklace from a woman has escaped and jumped into the Gin river and disappeared.

The suspect was apprehended by the residents of the area and handed over to the Baddegama Police yesterday afternoon.

The suspect had escaped from police custody and jumped into the Gin River while being taken away, police stated.

Our correspondent stated that divers have also launched an operation to find the 28 year old suspect residing in the Meetiyagoda - Berathuduwa area.



Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.