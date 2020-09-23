Suspect+escapes+from+police+custody+and+jumps+into+a+river+and+disappears+

It is reported that a suspect who was caught by the residents of the area and handed over to the police for snatching a gold necklace from a woman has escaped and jumped into the Gin river and disappeared.



The suspect was apprehended by the residents of the area and handed over to the Baddegama Police yesterday afternoon.



The suspect had escaped from police custody and jumped into the Gin River while being taken away, police stated.



Our correspondent stated that divers have also launched an operation to find the 28 year old suspect residing in the Meetiyagoda - Berathuduwa area.





