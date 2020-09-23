Sri Lanka Consulate General office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia temporarily closed

The Sri Lankan Consulate General office in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia has been temporarily closed.
An announcement was made that the consulate had been temporarily closed following the confirmation of coronavirus infection to an officer who worked there.
The consulate is scheduled to reopen on the 27th.
The Consulate General can be contacted via email and telephone numbers for emergency services during this time.
