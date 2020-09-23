Extremist groups responsible for the split in the UNP - Ashu Marasinghe (Video)

Former Member of Parliament Ashu Marasinghe stated that the activities of extremist groups in the United National Party were instrumental in splitting the party.



He was participating in the 'Salakuna' political program telecast on Hiru TV yesterday (21).



Member of Parliament J.C. Alawathuwala represented the Samagi Janabalavegaya in the discussion.



Meanwhile, former Member of Parliament John Amaratunga stated that he should be given the post of National List Member of the UNP.



He was speaking to the media in Ganemulla yesterday (21).









