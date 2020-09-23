Nine+suspects+arrested+from+Sapugaskanda+

Police have arrested 9 suspects in the Sapugaskanda area with 300 grams of heroin.



They were arrested yesterday (21) with heroin from various places in the area.



Police also arrested an associate of Kalu Thushara, who is currently in jail on drug charges, with heroin in the Gothatuwa area.



Meanwhile, five suspects were arrested with heroin yesterday (21) in a raid carried out in the Katunayake 18th mile post area.



They are residents of 18th Mile, Merchant Road, Amandoluwa and Heenatiyana.



Another suspect was also arrested in the Sahaspura area in Borella with 5 grams and 50 milligrams of heroin.



Police stated that he is a 62 year old resident of Borella.