Restaurants+in+Britain+close+at+10pm+due+to+coronavirus+risk

The British government has decided to impose new restrictions as they are facing a second wave of the coronavirus infection.



Accordingly, all restaurants and liquor stores identified as contributing to the spread of the virus will be closed at 10 p.m.



The British government's chief science adviser warned yesterday that the number of new infections in the UK would exceed 50,000 daily by mid - October, with more than 200 daily coronavirus deaths in November.



And according to Johns Hopkins University data, the number of coronavirus related deaths in the United States is now close to two hundred thousand.



The total number of infected people in the country is now over 7 million.