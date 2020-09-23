Man+arrested+for+stealing+money+from+shops+in+Katunayake+and+setting+a+clothing+store+on+fire+

A person has been arrested for stealing money from shops in the Katunayake area.



The suspect was arrested yesterday (21) on a tip off received by the police regarding an incident where he had stolen money from a clothing store in the Averiwatta area in Katunayake and then has set it on fire, causing a damage of Rs. 15 million.



The 27 year old suspect is a resident of Galgamuwa.



During the interrogation of the suspect it has been revealed that he had stolen Rs. 6,000 from a private bank in Katunayake and Rs. 80,000 from a textile shop on the 16th and 17th of last month.