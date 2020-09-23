සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Man arrested for stealing money from shops in Katunayake and setting a clothing store on fire

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 - 11:14

Man+arrested+for+stealing+money+from+shops+in+Katunayake+and+setting+a+clothing+store+on+fire+
A person has been arrested for stealing money from shops in the Katunayake area.

The suspect was arrested yesterday (21) on a tip off received by the police regarding an incident where he had stolen money from a clothing store in the Averiwatta area in Katunayake and then has set it on fire, causing a damage of Rs. 15 million.

The 27 year old suspect is a resident of Galgamuwa.

During the interrogation of the suspect it has been revealed that he had stolen Rs. 6,000 from a private bank in Katunayake and Rs. 80,000 from a textile shop on the 16th and 17th of last month.

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.