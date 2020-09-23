NASA+to+send+an+astronaut+spacecraft+to+the+moon+in+2024

NASA plans to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024.
NASA has shared an update on its Artemis program, including the latest Phase 1 plans to land the first woman and the next man on the surface of the Moon in 2024.
It is expected to cost $ 28 billion, of which $ 16 billion will be spent on the construction of the lunar exploration spacecraft.
The Lunar Exploration was put forward by President Donald Trump as a flagship project that would require congressional approval.
It is expected that Congress will approve lunar exploration project ahead of the US presidential election on November 3.
