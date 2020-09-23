සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Fire: Woman killed in a fire in Thoduwawa

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 - 12:04

Fire%3A+Woman+killed+in+a+fire+in+Thoduwawa
Our correspondent states that a woman in the Marawila Thoduwawa village has died in a sudden fire.

The victim was a 74-year-old woman named Therese Johanna.

The victim was sleeping in the house and at the time there were three small children and the deceased victim's son and niece in the house.

The son of the deceased victim had seen the fire in the house and had seen that the mother had caught fire.

He had tried to extinguish the fire by using water.

However, the fire had already spread and the woman had been severely injured and they had called the ambulance service.

The victim was pronounced dead on admission.

Marawila Additional District Judge and Magistrate Heshantha de Mel arrived at the arson site and conducted preliminary magisterial inquiries.

The body has been ordered to be sent to the Judicial Medical Officer of the Chilaw General Hospital for an autopsy.

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.