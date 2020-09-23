Complaint+from+archaeologists+who+were+assaulted+by+a+monk

Three archaeologists have lodged a complaint with the police against Ven. Ampitiye Sumanaratana Thero alleging that they were assaulted at an archeological site in the Chenkaladi-Pankudaveli area in Batticaloa.



Assistant Director, Department of Archeology, Ampara - Batticaloa D G Priyantha told our news team that his officers who were injured in the attack are currently receiving treatment at Karadiyanaru and Batticaloa hospitals.



Ven. Ampitiye Sumanaratana Thero had accused the archeological officers of not marking the boundaries of an archeological site in the Pankudaveli area properly.