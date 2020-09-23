MP+A.L.M.+Athaullah+asked+to+leave+parliament+for+his+dress+code

Ruling party MP A.L.M. Athaullah had to leave the chambers after arriving in an attire that does not fit the parliamentary tradition
Opposition MPs who were opposing the 20th Amendment to the Constitution also objected to Athaullah's attire.
The Chief Serjeant-at-Arms Narendra Fernando said that he had instructed the Member of Parliament to leave the House.
