Meethotamulla+people+protest

The Meteorological Department states that the prevailing rainy weather will increase further in the coming days.



Its Director General Athula Karunanayake stated that rainy weather will be experienced in many parts of the island.



Meanwhile, due to the heavy rains this morning, traffic in several roads in Colombo were congested.



Our correspondents stated that several roads in Colombo were also inundated.



The Electricity Board stated that there have been reports of power outages in several parts of the island.



Residents of the Meethotamulla - Hettiyawatta junction today (22) staged a protest stating that their houses have been inundated due to the flooding of the surrounding drainage systems.



Meanwhile, Padmapriya Tissera, Assistant Director of Search Operations of the Fisheries Department requested that small vessels, one day vessels and multi day vessels to refrain from engaging in fishing activities these days.