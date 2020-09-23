"Give us justice not compensation" - relatives of the young family that was killed (Video)

The remains of the baby and her parents who lost their lives when the building in the Buwelikada area in Kandy collapsed on to their house, have been kept at a neighboring house in the same area.



Our correspondent stated that their bodies were brought from the Kandy National Hospital last night after the post mortem was conducted.



Meanwhile, the relatives of the deceased have demanded a fair investigation into the accident and have said that they don't need compensation but require justice.



The relatives also stated that the government needs to intervene to prevent such incidents from happening again.



The building on Sangamitta Mawatha in Buwelikada, Kandy collapsed on to another house and a hotel taking the lives of this young family.



The collapsed building belonged to Anura Lewke, a former Basnayake Nilame of the Dodanwala Natha Devalaya.



He had lodged a complaint with the police in the afternoon of the incident stating that his house had collapsed.



However, an investigation has been launched into the accident by a Chief Inspector of Police.



