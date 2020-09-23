සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Prof. Charitha Herath appointed Chairman of the COPE committee

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 - 15:06

Prof. Charitha Herath appointed Chairman of the COPE committee
Professor Charitha Herath has been appointed as the new Chairman of the Committee on Public Enterprises (COPE).

Our Parliamentary Correspondent stated that his name was proposed by Minister Mahindananda Aluthgamage and seconded by State Minister Jayantha Samaraweera.

The COPE Committee met in Committee Room No. 5 in Parliament at 2.30 pm today.

The Committee consists of 22 members.

