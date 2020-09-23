Religious leaders oppose the promotion of cannabis cultivation (Video)

The Itthapane Dhammalankara Nayaka Thera states that a cannabis cultivation promotion program is being implemented in the country and the government should take immediate action to stop it.



He was speaking at a press conference convened by the Sri Lanka Temperance General Assembly in Colombo.



Participating in the event, the Archbishop of Colombo, Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith, expressed his satisfaction over the government's efforts to control narcotics.









