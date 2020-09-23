සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Another change in the bus priority lane rules from tomorrow

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 - 16:20

Priority bus lane will be restricted to passenger transport buses, office buses, school buses & vans from tomorrow.

Police Media Spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne states that from tomorrow, only passenger buses, school buses and school vans, office buses and office vans will be able to travel on the bus priority lane.

Addressing a media briefing held in Colombo today he requested motorcycles and three wheelers to use the second lane.

