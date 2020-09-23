Employees+of+the+Gem+and+Jewelery+Authority+leave+the+institution+building

Employees of the Gem and Jewelery Authority in Kollupitiya stopped work this afternoon and left the building.
They pointed out that part of the building had sunk and the walls had cracked.
They stated that this situation has arisen due to a new building being constructed near the building where the Authority is located.
