Athaulla's dress code - not acceptable for Sri Lankan parliament - Sergeant-at-Arms (Video)

With the tabling of the 20th Amendment in Parliament today (22), the chamber was intense with members of the Samagi Jana Balawegaya protesting by displaying placards and banners.



Meanwhile, the presence of the ruling party MP A. L. M. Athaullah in a different attire also led to a protest by the opposition members.



The dress was very similar to the dress of the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.



Later, the Parliamentary Sergeant-at-Arms had informed the Member of Parliament to leave the House as the attire was not the accepted standard for the Parliament of this country.



Later the MP revealed the reason why he was wearing the particular dress code.



It was also reminiscent of former President Maithripala Sirisena.







