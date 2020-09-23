Leopard shot dead in the central hills (Photos)

The body of a leopard that was shot in the head was found today in the central hills.Wildlife officials said three bullets were found in the head of the 6-year-old leoprad found at the Maskeliya-Brownlow Estate.Nine bodies of leopards have been found this year, eight of which were found in the central hills.An investigation has been launched to find the suspects involved in the killing of the tiger found in Nallathanniya today.Environmentalist Nayanaka Ranwella stated that with this incident, it confirms that there is a sinister plan to kill the leopards living in the central hills.