සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

Kandy collapsed building : Approvals are given from UDA not from State engineering - Contradicts owners claim

Tuesday, 22 September 2020 - 20:45

Kandy+collapsed+building+%3A+Approvals+are+given+from+UDA+not+from+State+engineering+-+Contradicts+owners+claim+
The last rites of the little baby and her parents who were killed in Bowelikada, Kandy will be held tomorrow.

Their remains are at a neighbour's house.

The collapsed building belongs to Anura Lewke, a former Basnayake Nilame of the Dodanwala Natha Devalaya.

He stated that the construction was carried out with the approval of the State Engineering Corporation.

However, the General Manager of the State Engineering Corporation, D.T. Rajasekaran stated that it is the Urban Development Authority that has the power to approve the plans.

A special team of five police officers has been appointed to investigate the incident.

Accordingly, the police stated that if the owner of the house is found to have built it illegally, he will be charged with negligence and the murder of three persons and property damage.

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.