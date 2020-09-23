Kandy collapsed building : Approvals are given from UDA not from State engineering - Contradicts owners claim

The last rites of the little baby and her parents who were killed in Bowelikada, Kandy will be held tomorrow.



Their remains are at a neighbour's house.



The collapsed building belongs to Anura Lewke, a former Basnayake Nilame of the Dodanwala Natha Devalaya.



He stated that the construction was carried out with the approval of the State Engineering Corporation.



However, the General Manager of the State Engineering Corporation, D.T. Rajasekaran stated that it is the Urban Development Authority that has the power to approve the plans.



A special team of five police officers has been appointed to investigate the incident.



Accordingly, the police stated that if the owner of the house is found to have built it illegally, he will be charged with negligence and the murder of three persons and property damage.