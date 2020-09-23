Government launches program to control coconut prices - Coconuts at Rs 60 (Photos)

The State Ministry of Coconut Development has launched a program to sell coconuts at a price of Rs. 60 to control the price of coconuts.
Secretary to the Ministry Tissa Hewavithana stated that plantation companies in Chilaw and Kurunegala will use lorries to sell coconuts to various parts of the country.
Its inaugural program was launched today with the participation of Plantation Minister Dr. Ramesh Pathirana.
