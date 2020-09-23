Court issues notice to Ven. Ampitiye Sumanaratana Thero (Video)

A notice has been issued to Ven. Ampitiye Sumanaratana Thero to appear before the court or give a statement to the police before the 30th.



This is for obstructing the work of the archeological officers who came to mark the boundaries of an archeological site in the Chenkaladi Pankudaveli area in Batticaloa.



Meanwhile, it has been decided to hand over the demarcation of the relevant archeological site to the Divisional Secretary.







