Mysterious death of a Balangoda schoolgirl (Photos)

The body of a school girl who had mysteriously died this afternoon has been found in a house in the Bandarawatta area in Olugantota, Pinnawala, Balangoda.It has been revealed that the victim was a 16 year old school girl.When her mother returned home this afternoon, she found the body of the student lying dead near the bed.According to her, the girl was rushed to the Balangoda Hospital by the residents of the area and it was revealed that the girl had already died.The cause of death has not yet been revealed and the Balangoda Police are conducting further investigations.