Country with a high level of innovation will be created - President

President Gotabhaya Rajapaksa stated that the environment will be created to create a country that is at the top of the world in the field of innovation.



The President has stated this at a discussion held at the Presidential Secretariat this afternoon (22) regarding the future plans of the State Ministry of Skills Development, Vocational Education, Research and Innovation.



The President has pointed out that the creation of “Smart Technocrats” of international standards to meet the demand in the local and world markets is of paramount importance.



The President has also emphasized the need to launch a program to provide technology and vocational education to all those who pass or fail the Ordinary Level or Advanced Level in a short period of time.



Explaining the importance of educating the youth in a way that suits the economy, the President said that students studying arts could develop their skills in many fields including information technology, nursing and management.



State Minister Dr. Sita Arambepola stated that the Government will provide all possible assistance to encourage research and that the provision of advice and services to assist in the innovation process will be brought under one institution.



State Minister Sita Arambepola discussed the need to modernize the Planetarium to suit the present situation and to establish the Nanotechnology Institute (SLINTEC) and the Bio Tec Park on the same premises.



The President pointed out the importance of the National Institute of Foundational Studies (NIFS) and the Institute of Nanotechnology jointly focusing on research and innovation.



The need for urgent steps to modernize the courses and curricula of universities, vocational institutes and technical colleges was also discussed at length.



Experts point out that the amendment to the Higher Education Act could address a number of issues related to institutional and curriculum.



Heads of institutions said that the low level of salary scales has severely affected the recruitment of lecturers and instructors in technical subjects.



Basil Rajapaksa, Chief of the Presidential Task Force on Economic Revitalization, said that the Ocean University should work with the fishing community to impart technical knowledge and training to reap the benefits of the marine economy.



Secretary to the President PB Jayasundera, Secretaries to Cabinet and State Ministries, heads of line agencies and experts were present at the discussion.