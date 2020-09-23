Showers+in+several+parts+of+the+island

Showers will occur at times in Sabaragamuwa province. Several spells of showers will occur in Western, Central, North-central and North-western provinces and in Galle and Matara districts.
Showers or thundershowers may occur at several places in Uva province after 2.00 pm.
Strong gusty winds about (40-50) kmph can be expected across the Northern, North-central and North-western provinces, Hambantota and Trincomalee districts and in the western slopes of the central hills.
