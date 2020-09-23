Goods, drugs smuggling racket uncovered

Police have uncovered a racket of goods and drugs smuggling from India and unloading at the Kilinochchi beach.



It came to light following the detection of 77 kgs of Kerala cannabis from a boat at Serukkai beach three days ago.



In Jaffna, a young girl peddling heroin was nabbed yesterday at Columbuthurai with 185 mgs of heroin.



Meanwhile, the Wattala magistrate’s court has permitted the detaining of two persons arrested along with a T-56 rifle and 13 cartridges for seven days for questioning.



Police say the duo was planning to commit a murder.