Lane exclusively for passenger buses & vehicles of office workers, schoolchildren

Only the passenger buses and buses and vans transporting office workers and schoolchildren will be allowed to use the bus priority lane from today (23), says police media spokesman SSP Jaliya Senaratne.



The bus lane law came into effect on 14 September on four main roads to Colombo from 6.00 am to 9.00 and from 4.00 pm to 8.00 pm.



SSP Senaratne told the media in Colombo yesterday that three-wheelers and motorcycles can use all lanes other than the bus priority lane.