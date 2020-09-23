සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

US Covid-19 deaths top 200,000 mark

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 - 8:03

The United States surpassed 200,000 deaths from Covid-19 on the first day of fall.

Currently, the US fatality count from the virus is 200,477.

There are 6,882,969 cases, according to the Johns Hopkins online dashboard.

The New York Times tracker recorded at least 54,874 new cases yesterday and 428 more deaths, with cases over the past week showing a seven per cent rise compared to the previous 2 weeks.

The global Covid-19 caseload has climbed to 31,433,180 cases, and 966,970 people have died from the infection, according to the Johns Hopkins online dashboard.

