Blast+in+Hezbollah+arms+depot+in+Lebanon

An arms depot of the Shia Muslim group Hezbollah has exploded in southern Lebanon.
The Lebanese army said the blast occurred in a building in the southern village of Ein Qana, about 50km south of the capital Beirut.
Hezbollah’s media office said the explosion was caused by a “technical error” at their arms depot.
