Remnants+of+LTTE+uniforms+found+at+Muhamalai

Remnants of LTTE uniforms and several number-tags as well as some human skeletal remains were found yesterday (22) by a demining team at Muhamalai in Kilinochchi.



Magistrate for the area T. Saravanapavan has inspected the location, the Hiru News correspondent reports.



Police believe these findings were from a bunker of the LTTE’s forward defence line that had existed during the war.