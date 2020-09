The CID today (23) informed courts that it has concluded investigations into the alleged negligence of duties by former defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando and ex-IGP Pujith Jayasundara in preventing the Easter Sunday attacks despite the availability of sufficient intelligence information beforehand.



Colombo additional magistrate R.U. Jayasuriya took up the case and was told by the CID that it has sought advice from the attorney general about the next course of action.