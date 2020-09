The presidential commission on Easter Sunday attacks has issued notice on the private secretary to former president Maithripala Sirisena and three auxiliary bishops at the Archbishop’s House to be present at 2.00pm today (23).



This is pursuant to a statement issued by the media unit of the former president saying that evidence given by ex-defence secretary Hemasiri Fernando at the commission was false.



Meanwhile, minister Keheliya Rambukwella arrived at the commission’s police unit this morning.