Petition+from+Samagi+Jana+Balawegaya+against+20th+amendment

The Samagi Jana Balawegaya today (23) filed a petition in the Supreme Court challenging the proposed 20th amendment to the constitution.
The petitioner is the SJB’s general secretary Ranjith Madduma Bandara, reports the Hiru News correspondent.
A lawyer, Indika Gallage, in a petition filed against the amendment yesterday, seeks an order for a referendum for its passage.
