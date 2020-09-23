Health issues due to mineral sands refinery at Kandalama (video)





People complain of various skin and incurable diseases due to the refining of mineral sands at Kandalama in Dambulla.



Mined from Pulmoddai and other coastal areas, the mineral sands are stored and refined for exportation.



This is affecting the health of inhabitants of Kandalama, Lihiniyagolla and Rathmalgahaela.



When a Hiru News correspondent, accompanied by area residents, visited the refinery yesterday (22), one of its managers has blocked them.



Senior geologist Prof. Athula Senaratne said this refinery was emitting a lot of radioactive waste.