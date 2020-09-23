Foreign-educated+medical+students+protest+in+Colombo

A group of medical students, who graduated from foreign universities, has staged a protest calling for a prompt holding of the examination for their registration in the Medical Council.



Following the demonstration at the protest site near the Presidential Secretariat, some of them were taken for a discussion at the Secretariat.



According to the students, the SLMC registration exam had not taken place since July last year.



When contacted, a top SLMC official said this matter as well as the removal of three Russian medical colleges from the SLMC website would be discussed at a meeting later today (23).



Meanwhile, a group of unemployed graduates marched from the Colombo Fort railway station and are staging an agitation near the Presidential Secretariat demanding the promised 10,000 jobs.