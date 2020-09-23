Foreign-educated+medical+students+protest+in+Colombo

A group of medical students, who graduated from foreign universities, has staged a protest calling for a prompt holding of the examination for their registration in the Medical Council.
Following the demonstration at the protest site near the Presidential Secretariat, some of them were taken for a discussion at the Secretariat.
According to the students, the SLMC registration exam had not taken place since July last year.
When contacted, a top SLMC official said this matter as well as the removal of three Russian medical colleges from the SLMC website would be discussed at a meeting later today (23).
Meanwhile, a group of unemployed graduates marched from the Colombo Fort railway station and are staging an agitation near the Presidential Secretariat demanding the promised 10,000 jobs.
Following the demonstration at the protest site near the Presidential Secretariat, some of them were taken for a discussion at the Secretariat.
According to the students, the SLMC registration exam had not taken place since July last year.
When contacted, a top SLMC official said this matter as well as the removal of three Russian medical colleges from the SLMC website would be discussed at a meeting later today (23).
Meanwhile, a group of unemployed graduates marched from the Colombo Fort railway station and are staging an agitation near the Presidential Secretariat demanding the promised 10,000 jobs.