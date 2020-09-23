සිංහල தமிழ்(current) Hiru Gossip

No proper probe into fatal building collapse in Kandy - relatives (video)

Wednesday, 23 September 2020 - 14:52

No+proper+probe+into+fatal+building+collapse+in+Kandy+-+relatives+%28video%29


No proper investigation is yet taking place into the fatal collapse of a building at Buwelikada in Kandy, victims’ relatives and area residents allege.

The funerals of the young couple and their infant child, who died in the incident, take place this afternoon (23) at Mahaiyawa cemetery.

A five-storey building caved-in and collapsed onto a nearby house, killing the three in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Relatives allege the police are yet to obtain CCTV footage of the incident or to record a proper statement from the owner of the caved-in building.

Meanwhile, a committee tasked with investigating inappropriate and illegal constructions in Kandy town met for the first time today.

Following the meeting, an inspection of such constructions is due to take place.

Trending News

Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
23 September 2020
Admissions to intermediate classes in national schools suspended
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
23 September 2020
Grama Niladhari Officers should remain in office three days a week
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
23 September 2020
The funeral of the young family in Buwelikada (Video)
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
23 September 2020
Hotel destroyed by fire in Bandarawela (Video)
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train
24 September 2020
17 Children escape after the school van collides with a train

International News

Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
23 September 2020
Foreigners with resident visas can now reenter China
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
23 September 2020
Blast in Hezbollah arms depot in Lebanon
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
22 September 2020
270 Whales washed to the shallow waters of Tasmania
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
22 September 2020
NASA to send an astronaut spacecraft to the moon in 2024
News
Political
Tv News
Media Network
© 2020 Lotus Technologies. All Rights Reserved.