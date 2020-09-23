No proper probe into fatal building collapse in Kandy - relatives (video)





No proper investigation is yet taking place into the fatal collapse of a building at Buwelikada in Kandy, victims’ relatives and area residents allege.



The funerals of the young couple and their infant child, who died in the incident, take place this afternoon (23) at Mahaiyawa cemetery.



A five-storey building caved-in and collapsed onto a nearby house, killing the three in the early hours of Sunday morning.



Relatives allege the police are yet to obtain CCTV footage of the incident or to record a proper statement from the owner of the caved-in building.



Meanwhile, a committee tasked with investigating inappropriate and illegal constructions in Kandy town met for the first time today.



Following the meeting, an inspection of such constructions is due to take place.