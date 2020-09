The Samagi Jana Balawegaya vows to take all possible action against the proposed 20th amendment to the constitution.



Its MPs Patali Champika Ranawaka and Kumar Welgama promised so while answering questions posed by journalists after a meeting of the party yesterday (22).



Meanwhile, the JVP accuses the Sajith Premadasa faction of not supporting an abolition of the executive presidency during the previous regime despite its present opposition to the 20th amendment.