380 whales dead in worst mass stranding in Australia's history

About 380 pilot whales were confirmed dead in Tasmania’s west this afternoon (23) with rescuers fighting to save the remaining 30 that are still alive.



More than 450 long-finned pilot whales were caught on sandbanks and beaches inside Macquarie Harbour with a rescue effort starting yesterday morning.



Some 50 whales have been rescued and coaxed back to the open ocean.



The stranding is likely one of the largest on record globally and is the worst in Australia’s history.